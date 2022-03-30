Memorial sought for workers killed in Cline Avenue Bridge collapse

A steelworker is leading an effort to get a memorial built to honor the workers killed when the under-construction Cline Avenue Bridge collapsed in East Chicago four decades ago.

Terry Steagall, a local labor activist, has reached out to unions, the city of East Chicago and the new Cline Avenue toll bridge operator to try to get a memorial for the 14 workers killed when the bridge collapsed while under construction in 1982, as well as for steelworkers slain on the job and fallen police and firefighters.

Cline Avenue Bridge LLC skilled trade unions and the city government have expressed interest in the project, which Steagall started lobbying for last year.

The 100-foot-tall bridge in north Lake County collapsed nearly 40 years ago, killing 12 workers immediately and injuring 16 more, including two workers who later died of their injuries. A 444-foot section of the 1.6-mile post-tensioning bridge over Riley Road and the Indiana Harbor Ship Canal plummeted to the ground.

The bridge had been made with concrete with steel cable and temporarily supported by scaffolding. One of the piers blew out, causing a domino effect that sent it toppling down.

Steagall has suggested a small memorial park at the northwest corner of Block Avenue and Michigan Avenue near the union-management Joblink work center in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood. He's been reaching out to local unions and other stakeholders to try to raise the funds.

"You could create a wall, something similar to the Vietnam Memorial," he said. "You could acknowledge the workers killed in the bridge collapse, the workers who died in those mills and the police and fire. It's somewhere it would be easy for the public to access but still could be used for reflection on what happened."

He proposed the memorial would be located on vacant city-owned land near the Plant 1 exit off Cline Avenue near the entrance to the Indiana Harbor Works steel mill. He was working there when the bridge collapsed.

"I was working in the mill at Inland Steel when the sirens and everything started going off," he said. "We all wondered what happened. They were getting resources like payloaders, cranes and trucks to get people out of the rubble. It was a couple of days of mayhem. It felt like such a traumatic thing. They couldn't get one worker out of the concrete."

A memorial would be a perfect site for an annual remembrance, Steagall said.

"Everybody felt the impact," he said. "They died all at once, under such traumatic circumstances. One worker was buried alive in the concrete. Others suffered serious injuries. It scarred the people that survived it."

Anyone who's interested in the project should contact Steagall at terry.steagall@comcast.net.

