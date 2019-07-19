Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana acquires Mental Health America of Porter County

Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana has acquired Mental Health America of Porter County, making it a regional organization.
The two affiliates of Mental Health America are consolidating into a single agency.
“As Lake and Porter counties continue to embrace positive trends in regionalization, we have an exciting opportunity within our own affiliate network to join forces in a meaningful way to ensure the health and well-being of Northwest Indiana children and families well into the future,” MHANWI Board President Lauren Trumbo said. “Combining the strength of our two affiliates allows us to serve the community with enhanced programming to build and protect quality of life for all, from birth to adult."
The financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.
Founded in 1957, the organization works to prevent adverse childhood experiences, reduce infant mortality, foster early childhood development and support those with mental health disabilities or emotional challenges. It serves about 4,000 families a year.
“Over the past few years, as our two teams continued to connect and discuss the possibility of collaborative projects, a vision emerged of our agency joining the MHANWI family to share, strengthen and expand efforts on both sides of the county line," current Mental Health America of Porter County Executive Director Ann Macker said. "We will now have the ability to expand programming together, leveraging the time, talents and treasures of our combined partners to leave an inspiring mark on Northwest Indiana. We are excited to become part of this strong and growing organization — and to continue our work in serving families and individuals throughout Lake and Porter counties.”
The Porter County office at 402 E. Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso will remain open to serve as the agency's hub for programs and services in Porter County. Its employees will stay on, now reporting to Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana President and CEO Andrea Sherwin.
“Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana has grown at a remarkable pace over the past five years,” Sherwin said. “I am extremely proud of our organization and the impact it continues to have on Northwest Indiana families. We are eager to welcome the MHAPC team on board. They have a great history of care in Porter County, and our affiliation, shared vision and core values make this the right decision, at the right time for all.”
She hopes to grow the agency, both in the programs it offers and the geographic area it serves.
“We have so many wonderful, dedicated agencies serving Northwest Indiana," Sherwin said. "As we expand into Porter County, we will do so in good faith, with respect for community partners and neighboring agencies. Our goal is to bring the best of ourselves to Porter County — and to embrace all our Porter County team has to offer to Lake County."