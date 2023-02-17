Merchants Affordable Housing Corp., which provides affordable housing across Indiana, is rebranding as RDOOR Housing Corp.

The company, which manages Woodlake Village Apartments and Concord Commons in Gary, also is relocating its headquarters to downtown Indianapolis.

The company has developed affordable apartments and other multifamily housing across Indiana since 1981. It's grown into one of the largest nonprofit suppliers of affordable housing in the Hoosier State.

“Though we are proud of our founding connection to Merchants Bank of Indiana and their continued support of our organization, as we grow in size and scope, RDOOR captures what we do and what we will be,” said RDOOR President and CEO Bruce Baird. “RDOOR comes from the word ardor, meaning passion. RDOOR embodies our team’s unyielding passion for improving people’s lives by increasing access to quality rental housing opportunities while building or renovating, affordable and safe homes.”

RDOOR has more than 3,000 multifamily units across Indiana and is looking to expand outside the state. It has 19 properties across the state, which are often financed with low-income housing tax credits and open to low-income households.

“We are happy to have partners such as Partners in Housing and the City of Indianapolis supporting us in our work,” said RDOOR Board Chairman Walter Freihofer. “At RDOOR, we aren’t bound by neighborhood geography or a specific set of services; rather, our team offers a creative, resourceful and holistic approach to support a diverse population of individuals, families and seniors, no matter their socioeconomic status.”

Last year, RDOOR helped 363 households exiting homelessness in Indiana and got a $8 million grant to help more people find permanent housing across the state. It preserved more than 350 affordable housing units at risk of defaulting or converting to market rate last year.

It acquired a 40-unit senior apartment complex on Indianapolis's west side and the 50-unit Illinois Place Apartments in Midtown Indy.

The company moved its headquarters to the former Girls Inc. office in downtown Indianapolis, where it will share an office space with Partners in Housing and be closer to many of its clients.

“It is incredible to see how far RDOOR has come in its storied history since I started it in support of my lifelong passion for enhancing and preserving affordable housing,” said RDOOR Founder and Chairman Emeritus Michael F. Petrie, who also serves as Merchants Bank of Indiana director and chairman. “The new name and headquarters mark the beginning of what I know will be a continued commitment to furthering the mission of creating stable, vibrant and healthy communities in Indiana and beyond.”

It will soon launch a new website, www.rdoor.org.