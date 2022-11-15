Merchants Capital lines up financing for $51 million affordable housing development in East Chicago

Merchants Capital has lined up $29 million in financing for the new Lakeshore Manor affordable housing development in East Chicago.

The Carmel-based financier of affordable and multifamily housing said it had secured $15.5 million in HUD financing for the project, as well as a $13.5 million equity bridge loan through Merchants Bank of Indiana.

Cinnaire, the equity investor, also put up $21.7 million for a total of $51 million for the project.

Lakeshore Manor will replace the John B. Nicosia senior building at the corner of 136th and Main Street with 206 one- and two-bedroom apartments for people over the age of 62. Rent will be restricted to 60% of the median income for the area.

The new development will consist of two four-story buildings that meet National Green Building Standards.

“We are excited to partner with DTM Real Estate, East Chicago Housing Authority and Cinnaire to bring this project to fruition,” said Brian Shelbourne, vice president of originations at Merchants Capital. “In the past several years we have focused on expanding our presence as a company nationally, but having the chance to work on projects that serve Hoosiers in our home state of Indiana is something we take great pride in. Lakeshore Manor is a critical piece of the redevelopment landscape in East Chicago, and we are proud to have partnered on this important housing project for seniors in the community.”

The senior housing complex will have apartments with electric ranges, refrigerators, laminate countertops, ceiling fans, window treatments, central air conditioning and walk-in closets. It will also have handrails, automatic temperature limit controls in the shower, outlets for night lights between the bed and bathroom and emergency call systems in each apartments. About a dozen of the units will be fully accessible for people with disabilities.

“We are ecstatic to develop this Lakeshore Manor project that will provide cutting-edge housing for seniors in East Chicago. Our DTM team worked diligently to ensure every detail was examined and vetted for a project that will be sustaining for decades. I am thankful to all team members who leaned in and aided in the success of this transformational senior housing development,” said Ezra Burdix, president at DTM Real Estate.

The new housing is expected to open to the public in February 2024.

It's part of East Chicago's ongoing North Harbor redevelopment effort. The city has been investing in streets, playgrounds, ballfields, concert stages at Nunez and Callahan parks and other upgrades.

“Cinnaire has been changing lives and transforming neighborhoods in Indiana for more than 25 years,” said Keith Broadnax, Cinnaire senior vice president, business development. “We remain focused on creating housing opportunities to ensure seniors can live affordably in the communities they call home. Lakeshore Manor residents will enjoy living in the heart of the revitalization taking place in East Chicago. We’re proud to join our partners at Merchants Capital to make the vision of Lakeshore Manor a reality.”