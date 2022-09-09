Mermaid Straw to partner with Save the Dunes to clean up West Beach

Mermaid Straw, the Valparaiso-based reusable straw maker, is partnering with Save the Dunes to clean up West Beach at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The company hosts a number of cleanups along Lake Michigan beaches in Northwest Indiana from April through September every year. The business that makes metallic straws to replace single-use plastics coordinates volunteers to pick up litter on the beaches as part of its mission to save the Earth.

It's teaming up with the Save the Dunes and the National Park Service to celebrate National Public Lands Day. It will give free reusable stainless steel Mermaid Straws to every volunteer who helps clean up litter from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 24 at West Beach at 376 N. County Line Road in Gary.

Volunteers also will get reusable gloves, bags and refreshments donated by Designer Desserts, FLUID Coffee Roasters and Coastal Valley Water.

"This family friendly event aims to highlight our collective reliance on single use plastic, plastic pollution left on our beaches, and how this waste affects our local environment," organizers said in a press release. "Mermaid Straw’s mission-based company is focused on reduction of single use plastics through offering fun and stylish reusable alternatives, community action, and education. Located in Valparaiso, Lake Michigan is near and dear to their hearts. They host cleanups on Lake Michigan to help spread awareness of our plastic pollution crisis and bring the community together to get real action and change."