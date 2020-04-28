Merrillville-based IT firm to host virtual prom for high school students nationwide

Think Tank owner Jim Gagan developed the online portal where DJs will take center stage and kids can virtually interact, showing off their dance moves via video chat. Charlotte’s Closet and My School Dance will host the online event to give high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to dress up and celebrate every Saturday night through May 9.

“At My School Dance via software created by Think Tank, we have been powering proms for two years now and were heartbroken that most of our schools canceled or indefinitely postponed their proms," My School Dance co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Taylor Buckley said. "The mission of My School Dance is to enable greater social and emotional learning through easy-to-manage dances and events, but school closures due to COVID-19 have taken this away from countless students looking forward to this coveted event. By organizing virtual proms, we provide interaction and positivity to students who have no control over their situation. We were grateful to come across Charlotte’s Closet with a similar mission, both working toward the same goal for students.”