Merrillville-based MonoSol opens new plant in Lebanon

Merrillville-based MonoSol, which makes water-soluble film for Tide Pods and other popular products, welcomed Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb for a grand opening celebration of its new $72 million facility in Lebanon just ouside Indianapolis Thursday.

The company, a major supplier to Procter & Gamble and whose products are used worldwide, originally intended to host the grand opening in May and a groundbreaking for a new plant in Poland in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic dashed both those plans.

So MonoSol instead hosted a ribbon-cutting online via Zoom, with just a small group of employees, customers, local officials, the governor and a delegation from its Japan-based parent company Kuraray.

“This isn’t the way we originally planned to do this,” MonoSol CEO Scott Bening said. “Safety is the cornerstone of everything that we do and finding a way to celebrate these important moments in a safe way is really important to us and the community. I promise that we will have a big party, just as soon as the governor allows us."

MonoSol started production of water-soluble films for laundry and dishwashing detergent pods at the new Lebanon plant in February, and adopted stringer health and safety measures after coronavirus hit.