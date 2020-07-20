Merrillville-based MonoSol opens new plant in Lebanon

Merrillville-based MonoSol, which makes water-soluble film for Tide Pods and other popular products, welcomed Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb for a grand opening celebration of its new $72 million facility in Lebanon just ouside Indianapolis Thursday.
The company, a major supplier to Procter & Gamble and whose products are used worldwide, originally intended to host the grand opening in May and a groundbreaking for a new plant in Poland in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic dashed both those plans.
So MonoSol instead hosted a ribbon-cutting online via Zoom, with just a small group of employees, customers, local officials, the governor and a delegation from its Japan-based parent company Kuraray.
“This isn’t the way we originally planned to do this,” MonoSol CEO Scott Bening said. “Safety is the cornerstone of everything that we do and finding a way to celebrate these important moments in a safe way is really important to us and the community. I promise that we will have a big party, just as soon as the governor allows us."
MonoSol started production of water-soluble films for laundry and dishwashing detergent pods at the new Lebanon plant in February, and adopted stringer health and safety measures after coronavirus hit.
“You have proven how to do this not just successfully, but safely," Holcomb said. "It’s good not just for the soul, but for the Hoosier psyche.”
The company now has four factories in Indiana, including one in LaPorte and two in Portage. It hired 52 people in Lebanon and hopes to add another 40 this fall.
“Starting production with a new team in a new place is hard work in normal times,” Bening said. “I’m immensely proud of what our team has been able to accomplish, with tremendous quality and safety during uniquely challenging circumstances.”
