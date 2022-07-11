Merrillville-based orthopedic facility acquired in $4.1 million sale-leaseback

Physician Real Estate Capital Partners brokered a $4.1 million sale-leaseback of an orthopedic medical office building in Merrillville.

An investor acquired the Bone & Joint Specialists orthopedic facility at 9001 Broadway.

Bone & Joint Specialists occupies 100% of the 15,504-square-foot facility, where it has been operating since 2008. It handles the largest percentage of patient volume of the practice's four locations, serving as its headquarters.

PRECAP Managing Principal Scott Niedergang and JDS Real Estate Services represented the seller and the buyer, identified only as "a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of health care real estate."

The Bone & Joint Specialists orthopedic facility is located near the 319-bed Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus. It's also near the Adam Benjamin, Jr. Veterans’ Administration Outpatient Clinic, Neurobehavioral Hospital, Pinnacle Hospital Crown Point and other health care providers.

“It used to be the case that most institutional health care real estate investors would only pursue assets at a price north of $10 million,” said Niedergang. “High demand for the asset class combined with a lack of quality inventory has influenced buyers to pursue and acquire assets below their historical price thresholds.”

PRECAP handles sale-leaseback and investment sales of medical properties, providing real estate services to doctors, physician groups and investors. It has handled more than $1.1 billion in transactions throughout the United States.