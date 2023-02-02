A Merrillville-based company landed an investment in a regional pitch competition.

rel Eve co., an e-commerce company founded by Jasmine Bennett that sells feminine hygiene products, landed a $20,000 pre-seed investment in the Elevate Ventures contest for startups.

“Elevate Nexus has been the foundational element in my business' success," she said. "Winning the pitch competition has not only given me the funding and experience I needed to get rel Eve co. off the ground, I've also gained a warm welcome into an awesome community full of great minds and kind individuals.”

rel Eve co. was one of four winners in the northern Indiana competition along with SAFA, the personal safety and edtech company Kinga Safety and the enterprise management company New Territory Inc. The other three winners all hail from South Bend and are affiliated with the University of Notre Dame.

Elevate Ventures, which is a partner of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., awarded $580,000 in investments to 14 Indiana-based startups that won its last three Elevate Nexus pitch competitions last year. A total of 46 companies competed in the contests, after being winnowed down from 88 applicants statewide.

Elevate Ventures Executive Director of Entrepreneurial Programming Landon Young and a team of judges sought to back accomplished startups with innovative business models that target national or global markets.

“The innovation and determination displayed by these companies is impressive. In the face of obstacles, they continue to solve national or global level problems and create a tremendous amount of value in the process. We can’t wait to pair the companies up with advisory services and resources to take them to the next level,” Young said.

The winning companies put the infusion of funding — either $80,000 in seed investment or $20,000 in pre-seed investment — toward scaling up their operations.

“Winning the Elevate Nexus pitch competition has given my company newfound life and traction. Thanks to their capital, we have increased our runway enough to execute on sales, while we complete our version 2.0, which enables us to sell into school districts. It has even helped us gain interest from other investors. I honestly don’t know where my company would be if it weren’t for Elevate Ventures," said Kevin Celisca, CEO of Integrate Tech Inc., a Bloomington-based Edtech company.