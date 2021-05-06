Merrillville creating plan for American Rescue Plan Act funding

MERRILLVILLE — A business relief program is among ideas being considered for the $7 million Merrillville will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act.

No final decisions have been made, but town officials had initial discussions Monday regarding how the funding could be spent.

“We just penciled in some stuff,” Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said. “Things that we would like to see the money used for.”

Council President Rick Bella said there are many permitted uses for ARPA funding, and assisting businesses that were affected by the pandemic is being explored.

“There may be grant money available for the small businesses in the area that had to lay off workers or lost money during the last year,” Hardaway said.

Besides the business relief program, the town also is considering using the money for a generator at Town Hall, HVAC upgrades to filter air, sanitizing equipment, salaries for eligible employees, a dog park and public WiFi coverage in town buildings.

Hardaway said creating a spending plan for the funding is among several requirements to obtain the money. He said the plan doesn’t have to be incredibly specific and it can be changed over time.