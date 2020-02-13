Merrillville exploring food and beverage tax as way to fund commercial development

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said the city of Gary is working with State Rep. Vernon Smith for a food and beverage tax in Gary.

That prompted the Merrillville Town Council on Tuesday to approve a resolution supporting state legislation that would authorize the tax in the two communities.

“I think this is well overdue,” Pettit said.

Hardaway said if Merrillville wants to see the potential legislation considered this session, the town must act quickly to seek support of the tax.

Pettit, a board member of the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, said he will approach the town’s business community about the proposal.

“This needs to be taken care of,” he said of the food and beverage tax.

Pettit said town officials last year started exploring the possibility of enacting the tax in Merrillville.

That came after the Lake County Council passed on a requested $75 million incentive for a massive redevelopment project once proposed by White Lodging for the former Radisson Hotel site.

That incentive would have been paid for with a new 1% food and beverage tax on restaurant meals in Lake County.