Merrillville gym hoping to lift up Special Olympics with fundraiser

MERRILLVILLE — Gyms have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Anytime Fitness West in Merrillville still is hoping to lift up the Lake County chapter of Special Olympics Indiana with a weeklong fundraiser.

The gym at 8119 Taft St. will host Special Olympic athletes along with the Lake County Flames Powerlifting Team for a workout and fundraising event at 2 p.m. Sunday. Burn for a Cause will include a weeklong fitness competition at the gym and a raffle with prizes from local restaurants, Fleet Feet Schererville, and Billy O's Dynamic Music in Griffith, which donated an Ibanez ALT30-IBB guitar.

Anytime Fitness partnered with the Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council #10811 for the fundraiser, which is selling raffle tickets for $2 each.

Jay Kelley, of the Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council #10811, said the event will help make up for the cancellation of a firetruck-pull fundraiser the Knights had intended to hold. The much larger firetruck-pull event was scheduled for October but canceled because of uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and potential continuing state restrictions.