Merrillville inks approval for town's first tattoo studio

MERRILLVILLE — The town’s first tattoo studio is expected to open soon.
This comes after the Town Council unanimously approved a special exception allowing Ravens Point Tattoo to operate at 7890 Broadway.
“We’re hoping for you to see that within a month,” Anthony Gonzalez, of Ravens Point, said of the business.
Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said tattoo artists at the upscale studio will be held to the highest standards.
She also said there is an increased demand for tattoos. She referenced a report indicating the tattoo industry is expected to grow 8% annually during the next 10 years.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said neighboring municipalities have tattoo studios, and Ravens Point would be the first in Merrillville.
“This is becoming a very popular art form,” Pettit said. “I respect you guys taking that challenge and taking that on and filling a vacant building on Broadway.”
Although the business hasn’t yet opened, Ravens Point has received several inquiries about tattoos.
“So it looks like you will be busy,” Councilwoman Marge Uzelac said.
All tattoos at Ravens Point will require consultations, and the actual tattoo work only will be done by appointment.
Ravens Point also will have an art gallery that will feature and sell artwork from a variety of artists in Northwest Indiana.
All proceeds from the art gallery will be donated to area charities and schools.
“We want to do the best we can for our community, for our customers,” Gonzalez said.
The council’s special exception approval came with several conditions, including that tattoos can only be given to those 18 and older, no gang tattoos can be done and there will be a six-month review of the business.
In addition to the approval for Ravens Point, the council on Tuesday also granted special exceptions allowing a used car dealership to operate at 6300 Broadway and a restaurant to open at 281 W. 80th Place.
Town Manager Pat Reardon also said town leaders in coming weeks will receive information about tax abatement applications for two possible new developments.
He couldn’t provide details about those projects, but more information will be provided when the abatement requests are heard.
“We’re excited about what’s on the horizon,” Reardon said.
