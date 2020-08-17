Merrillville inks approval for town's first tattoo studio

Ravens Point also will have an art gallery that will feature and sell artwork from a variety of artists in Northwest Indiana.

All proceeds from the art gallery will be donated to area charities and schools.

“We want to do the best we can for our community, for our customers,” Gonzalez said.

The council’s special exception approval came with several conditions, including that tattoos can only be given to those 18 and older, no gang tattoos can be done and there will be a six-month review of the business.

In addition to the approval for Ravens Point, the council on Tuesday also granted special exceptions allowing a used car dealership to operate at 6300 Broadway and a restaurant to open at 281 W. 80th Place.

Town Manager Pat Reardon also said town leaders in coming weeks will receive information about tax abatement applications for two possible new developments.

He couldn’t provide details about those projects, but more information will be provided when the abatement requests are heard.