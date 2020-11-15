Merrillville looks for Community Center sponsors

MERRILLVILLE — Several sponsorship opportunities are available at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, and information about them will be presented during an event scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the facility at 6600 Broadway.

Town officials are seeking businesses and other entities interested in sponsoring the basketball courts, track, rock climbing wall and other areas of the center.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said sponsorships being sought will be deposited into a fund that would be used to handle future work at the facility, which could include refinishing courts, maintenance and repairs that could be eventually be necessary.

The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation is providing a $10 million gift over the next five years to cover operational costs at the center.

Contact the Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department at 219-980-5911 for information about the community center and sponsorship opportunities.

