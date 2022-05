Merrillville man pleads guilty to bank embezzlement

HAMMOND — A Merrillville man has acknowledged he embezzled a quarter million dollars from the families of deceased bank customers.

James Gaffney appeared Monday afternoon before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar to plead guilty to charges of wire fraud, money laundering and bank embezzlement.

Gaffney signed a plea agreement earlier this month admitting he used his position as an employee of an unidentified bank to loot two dormant bank accounts of more than $252,000 between 2020 and 2021.

A federal grand jury indicted Gaffney last fall on seven felony counts carrying a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment. He initially pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to be tried in July.

Gaffney agreed to give up his right to make the government prove the charges against him.

The U.S. Attorney’s office agreed to dismiss the four remaining charges against Gaffney and recommend he receive a more lenient sentence in exchange for his admission of guilt and promise to make restitution to his employer.

The magistrate judge is recommending the court accept Gaffney’s guilty pleas as being voluntarily given and made with the knowledge of the constitutional rights he is forfeiting under the plea deal.

Gaffney states in the 10-page plea deal that as a consumer representative at the bank he learned accounts full of money were lying dormant because the customer died and the courts hadn’t yet settled how the estate would be split among the surviving family members.

Gaffney said he took advantage of one such family in September 2020 by creating a joint account between himself and the deceased individual, transferring the assets of the deceased individual into that joint account, and then emptying it of $246,000.

He used the money to buy a new house in Merrillville — lying to the mortgage company that the money was a gift from his uncle.

He used some of the stolen money to pay off loans he owed on his used truck and motorcycle and purchased a new GMC Sierra Denali truck.

Gaffney victimized a different family in March 2021 when a customer asked Gaffney to cash out a deceased person’s bank accounts.

Gaffney admits in his plea agreement he gave the customer some of the money, but kept $6,500 for himself. The crimes were discovered several months later.

