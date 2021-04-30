Merrillville native's movie now streaming on Hulu

Merrillville native Anthony Patellis's starring turn in the Hollywood movie "Team Marco" can now be viewed on one of the most popular streaming services.

Patellis stars as the Italian grandfather "Nonno" in "Team Marco," which is now on Hulu.

He is a Merrillville High School Class of 1968 graduate who first appeared on stage at Merrillville High School and Ross Music Theater. He went from performing in "The Music Man" in a summer stock theater in Northwest Indiana to acting in a worldwide tour of "West Side Story," "Shear Madness" at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., and William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Patellis, who still periodically returns to visit friends and family in the Region, has worked for years in theater in New York City and also appeared in television shows like "Law & Order" and "Gotham," as well as commercials like Denny's first Super Bowl ad in 2009 in which he plays a Junior Soprano-like mob boss.