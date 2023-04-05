The Town of Merrillville is pursuing a disaster declaration in connection with the EF-1 tornado and severe storms that caused damage in the community last week.

Local officials are working with state government on a potential request for a declaration that would make the town, nonprofit organizations and individual property owners eligible to apply for financial assistance and for U.S. Small Business Administration loans.

Public assistance could help reimburse governmental entities and certain nonprofit organizations for their response efforts to the severe weather event, the town said in a news release. Individual assistance would provide Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to individuals to address property damage caused during severe weather. The SBA loans are low-interest loans that could be used by property owners to address damage not fully covered by insurance.

Indiana also has a State Disaster Relief Fund, which could offer assistance to individuals and governmental entities that are not eligible for federal disaster loans.

The disaster declaration process includes local government and emergency officials gathering damage information and conveying it to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The governor could then declare a state of emergency that would open the community up to resources from state agencies.

Beyond a state declaration, the town could request FEMA to conduct a preliminary damage assessment if the recovery appears to be beyond the combined state and local resources.

If that happens, FEMA personnel as well as state and local officials would complete damage assessments. The governor could then submit a written request to the President asking for federal aid. Information from that request would be used to determine if a major disaster or emergency exists.

Town Manager Patrick Reardon on Wednesday said Merrillville continues working with the state through this process, and the town will provide more information as it becomes available.

