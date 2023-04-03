The death metal band Morbid Angel played an emotional show Friday at the Hobart Art Theater, the night after a tornado ripped the roof off the venue it was playing at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, killing one and injuring dozens.

The roof caved in during a heavy storm, resulting in the hospitalization of 28 people, including five with critical injuries, according to local media accounts. A 50-year-old concertgoer, Frederick Forest Livingston Jr., was killed when the roof caved in, sending debris flying.

"On behalf of Morbid Angel, we want to first and foremost send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the individual who tragically lost their life last night in the venue roof collapse due to heavy winds from a tornado," the band posted on social media. "We lost a brother in metal last night, and many were hurt and injured in this tragedy. We would like to express how truly thankful we are for those in attendance (fans, venue staff, bands and crew) that assisted with getting people out and to safety. We want to thank the first responders (fire, EMT, police) that were on the scene quickly and were able to help in getting people out of the venue and to hospitals for treatment as quickly as possible."

Tampa-based Morbid Angel is on its U.S. Tour of Terror. It canceled Saturday's show in Joliet but played in Hobart as scheduled.

"The bands were very emotional. The opening band Crypta from Brazil took a moment on stage and the lead singer got choked up," promoter Paul Panicali said. "Talking to band members and crew about the experience, they all said it was life-changing. Pulling people out of the rubble is a vision they will never forget. The world of death metal has a ‘We are in this together’ mentality and this showed through as everyone, both fans and bands, shared moments with each other to help one another emotionally."

Concertgoer Samuel Love of Gary said Morbid Angel and its opening acts paid homage to those hurt or killed in Belvidere.

"I was on the fence about attending because I’m seeing Blue Öyster Cult this Thursday," he said. "But after the tragedy, I wanted to come out and support the bands and the metal community, which is one of the most supportive communities out there.

"All the bands put on great sets and paid tribute to the injured and deceased. Touring can be grueling, playing after that experience and with the logistical nightmares they’re probably dealing with just seemed to make the music all the more intense. The pit was great too, we’re all just working out aggressions out together."

The band also shared a GoFundMe for Livingston's family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fred-livingston-jr.