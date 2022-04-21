Metal Resources Holdings names new CEO

Metal Resources Holdings, the parent company of Andes Coil Processors and Vulcan Materials Testing in Gary, has named a new CEO.

The board hired Nikhil Amin to lead the company and its three businesses: Andes Coil Processors, MRI Steel Framing and Vulcan Material Testing. He started in March.

Amin served for six years as chief operating officer and vice president of operations and supply chain at PrescientCo. It's a company that designs, engineers, buildings and installs multifamily homes made from light-gauge steel that reach up to 17 stories tall.

He has more than 30 years of leadership experience, including at United States Steel Corp., Lone Star Steel, Steelcase and Pillsbury. Amin earned an MBA in finance from the University of Minnesota and has worked in operations, finance, supply chain and management over the course of his career.

He served as business unit president at Trinity Industries in Dallas before working at Prescient.

“We believe Nikhil’s skills and experiences provide the platform and align perfectly with those capabilities required to lead our businesses forward and further enhance the distinctiveness and innovative dimensions of our brands in the marketplace,” said board chairman Lou Grabowsky, the managing director of Juniper Capital Management. “Beyond the technical and functional strengths, Nikhil brings us strong interpersonal skills, which complement those of our existing leadership and which we know are a critical ingredient to our culture. These skills manifest themselves in a collaborative, teaming, and caring approach. Nikhil is an empowering leader, establishing clear expectations and parameters while being results and solutions-oriented.”

Andes Coil Processes processes steel coil for customers in Texas and Gary, providing customers with warehouse, slitting, rail and trucking services. MRI Steel Framing, which has a location in Hinsdale, makes steel framing products like metal studs, slotted tracks and standard tracks.

Vulcan Material Testing provides fast and accurate tests of the integrity of steel to its customers, servicing "the steel industry for more than 40 years in the heart of Northwest Indiana’s steel manufacturing and production shoreline."

