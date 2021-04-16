Methodist appoints new director of women's and children's services

Methodist Hospitals has named a new director of women's and children's services.

Registered nurse Tracie Shelton will oversee women's and children's care at the healthcare system that operates full-service hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, as well as doctor's offices and immediate care clinics across Northwest Indiana.

She earned a bachelor of science in nursing and a master's degree in nursing administration from Lewis University in Romeoville in the Chicago suburbs. She's gone on to establish a lengthy medical career in Chicagoland.

"Tracie brings to Methodist more than 13 years of management experience and most recently served as Director of Nursing Services at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago," Methodist Hospitals said in a press release. "Her career has also included positions as Hospital Incident Command System Chief of Operations during the initial COVID-19 crisis, Associate Manager, Post-Partum Nurse Manager, NICU Nurse Manager and Patient Educator."