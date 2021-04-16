Methodist appoints new director of women's and children's services

Methodist Hospitals has named a new director of women's and children's services.
Registered nurse Tracie Shelton will oversee women's and children's care at the healthcare system that operates full-service hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, as well as doctor's offices and immediate care clinics across Northwest Indiana.
She earned a bachelor of science in nursing and a master's degree in nursing administration from Lewis University in Romeoville in the Chicago suburbs. She's gone on to establish a lengthy medical career in Chicagoland.
"Tracie brings to Methodist more than 13 years of management experience and most recently served as Director of Nursing Services at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago," Methodist Hospitals said in a press release. "Her career has also included positions as Hospital Incident Command System Chief of Operations during the initial COVID-19 crisis, Associate Manager, Post-Partum Nurse Manager, NICU Nurse Manager and Patient Educator."
Methodist Hospitals operates the Northlake Campus and Midlake Campus in Gary and the Southlake Campus in Merrillville, collectively offering more than 550 inpatient beds at its Northwest Indiana hospitals. The health care system employs more than 2,500 full-time workers and more than 460 doctors who practice a full range of medical specialties. Methodist Hospitals contributes more than $108 million a year to the community, including $42.7 million a year in uncompensated medical care.