Methodist Hospital, Community Hospital, and Porter Regional Hospital hosting events for new moms

Having a child can be daunting and at times overwhelming experience, but new parents can benefit from free community programs at local hospitals in Lake and Porter counties.
Methodist Hospitals will host a community baby shower for pregnant mothers and new mothers with infants up to 6 months old from 12-2 p.m. March 24 in the Auditorium at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus at 8701 Broadway in Merrillville.
Open to residents of Indiana, the baby shower will include information about community resources, prizes, refreshments and a free pack-n-play for the infant to sleep in.
The event is limited to 40 families and registration is required. Reserve a spot by calling Carol from Healthy Families at 219-736-4955, Ext. 200.
Baby Class
Therapists from the Physical Therapy Department at Community Hospital in Munster will teach parents about infant massage and an infant's development in the first year of their life.
The free class will take place 9-11 a.m. on March 25 at Community Hospital at 901 MacArthur Blvd. in Munster. It will coincide with "TLC: The Lactation Clinic," in which new moms can drop in for a lactation consultation or baby weight check without an appointment between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Register for the free event by calling 219-836-3477 or toll free 866-836-3477.
For more information visit, www.comhs.org.
Breastfeeding Class
An internationally board certified lactation expert will tell new and expectant parents about the benefits of breastfeeding and how to get started at a class scheduled for 6-7 p.m. March 17 in the Women & Children’s Pavilion classroom at Porter Regional Hospital in 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso. Register for the free event by visiting porterhealth.com and clicking on "events."
Childbirth Education
The comprehensive class covers pregnancy, labor, birth, postpartum and newborn care, going over subjects like natural coping methods, relaxation, breathing, pain medication and epidural anesthesia. Geared at expectant moms, the classes take place from 6-8:30 p.m. March 11, 18 and 25 in the Women & Children’s Pavilion classroom at Porter Regional Hospital, 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso. Partners are encouraged to attend.
Register by visiting porterhealth.com or call 219-983-8543 with questions.
Fast-Track Childbirth Education
The Childbirth Education class covers all aspects of pregnancy and birth. The expedited class takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 in the Women & Children’s Pavilion classroom at Porter Regional Hospital at 85 East US Highway 6 in Valparaiso.
Register at porterhealth.com.
New Beginnings Tours
Expecting parents can get a 30-minute tour of the new labor, delivery, postpartum, and nursery areas at Porter Regional Hospital at 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso to get a better idea of what their birthing experience will be like.
Tours will be held on 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of each month and at 6 p.m. on the last two Tuesdays of each month. The free tours will take place March 7, 14, 24 and 31.
Space is limited, so register at porterhealth.com.
Baby Basics
Babies and toddlers are welcome in this class about a baby's development and ensuring a newborn's safety. Parents, grandparents and child care providers can learn about getting ready for baby, bathing, diapering, signs of illness, safety and newborn behaviors. The classes take place 5-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in the Women & Children’s Pavilion classroom at Porter Regional Hospital at 85 E. US Highway 6 in Valparaiso. The next class takes place on March 9.
Visit porterhealth.com to register.
Childbirth Refresher
The course offers a review of labor and birth, as well as a refresher on breathing and relaxation, for couples who already had a baby. The next class meets 3-7 p.m. May 23 in the Women & Children’s Pavilion classroom at Porter Regional Hospital. Pre-register at porterhealth.com.
Grandparents Class
Aimed at first-time grandparents, the class goes over child care basics and how mom/infant care standards have changed over time. The class take place from 6-8 p.m. April 7 in the Women & Children’s Pavilion classroom. Register at porterhealth.com.
CPR for Family and Friends
The American Heart Association reviews the basics of CPR and choking for infants, children and adults. The next class takes place from 6-8 p.m. on April 9 in the Women and Children’s Pavilion classroom at Porter Regional Hospital at 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso. Visit porterhealth.com to register.
Breastfeeding Support Clinic
Moms and babies can meet with lactation consultants at this free clinic to get questions answered about breastfeeding or latch issues, conduct infant weight checks or discuss any concerns they might have about breastfeeding. The next clinic takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 17 at the Women and Children’s Pavilion Classroom at Porter Regional Hospital from 2-4 p.m. For more information call 219-983-8543.
Gallery: Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Franciscan Health provided donated Baby Yoda caps to newborn babies at its hospitals Thursday.
A baby at the Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City wears a Baby Yoda-inspired cap and onesie.
