Methodist Hospital offering telehealth services during COVID-19 pandemic

Patients can now virtually visit physician offices or immediate care centers at Methodist Hospitals.

The health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville is offering telehealth services, where people can get treated at home for a wide range of conditions like athlete's food, insect bites, colds, flu, cold sores, rashes, sore throat, pharyngitis, minor sunburn, sinus infection, pink eye and upper respiratory infection.

Patients can schedule video appointments through HIPAA-compliant video-conference tooling with Methodist Physician Group offices and at the Methodist CareFirst Immediate Care Centers.

“We wanted to be sure that residents of our communities have access to the health care they need during this period when Indiana residents have been asked to stay at home,” said Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals Acting CEO. “We are always looking for new and better ways to serve our communities, and we believe that video appointments will benefit patients long after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.”

Virtual house calls have been taking off across Northwest Indiana during the coronavirus pandemic. Porter Physician Group in Porter County and Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana also are offering telehealth appointments so patients can see doctors while staying safely at home.