Methodist Hospitals adds two directors to leadership team
Methodist Hospitals adds two directors to leadership team

Methodist Hospitals has named two new directors to its leadership team.

The not-for-profit health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville appointed Claire O’Neill to be its director of system transformation.

The Fordham University graduate previously worked at the Sinai Health System in Chicago.

"Claire joined Methodist Hospitals in June 2020 as director of system transformation. In this role she will guide operational and organizational improvement by identifying underperforming areas and processes and managing the implementation and evaluation of efforts to achieve the hospitals’ strategic goals," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release.

Duane Seaborne was named director of perioperative of surgical services.

The Kent State University and Indiana University graduate has managed surgical services at Franciscan Alliance hospitals, Wishard Health Services in Indianapolis and IU Health.

"Duane brings to Methodist more than 10 years of operating room experience in a wide range of specialties," Methodist Hospitals said in the news release.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

