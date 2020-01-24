Methodist Hospitals developing tactical plan following survey

One thing survey findings reflect is that while people in Gary and elsewhere in Lake County share similar health concerns, they differ in the level of importance placed on those concerns.

Health services rated "very important" by Gary residents include food pantries, job training, free or emergency childcare, mental health counseling and services for women, infants and children. "Very important" health issues in other parts of Lake County include physical activity, substance abuse prevention and treatment, aging and older adult services, and walking trails and other outside spaces.

Regarding overall life satisfaction, 28 percent of Gary residents strongly agreed they are satisfied with life, compared to 45 percent of residents elsewhere in Lake County.

Regarding those who needed but could not afford medical services in the past year, 22% of Gary respondents could not see a medical provider, compared to 20% of others in Lake County. Thirty percent of Gary respondents could not fill a prescription; 19% of others in Lake County faced the same problem. Twenty-six percent of Gary respondents did not have transportation for a health purpose or appointment, compared to 11% of those outside Gary.

Under social determinants, 59% of those in Gary said they feel safe where they live; 80% of those outside Gary said they feel safe.