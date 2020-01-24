Methodist Hospitals developing tactical plan following survey

MERRILLVILLE — “We gotta change how we do business,” Denise Dillard told the Northwest Indiana Health Disparities Council Jan. 17.
Chief of advocacy for Methodist Hospitals, Dillard added that buildings are not access, and affordable healthcare options are needed.
Prefacing the results of the Community Health Needs Assessment that Methodist conducted for Lake County, Dillard noted that “health is not just clinical,” citing social determinants, including domestic violence, death or other trauma, and implicit biases that affect health.
“No one size fits all,” Dillard said.
Linda Hadley, marketing director for Methodist Hospitals, outlined results from the 2019-2020 CHNA, which is required by the Internal Revenue Service for tax-exempt hospitals, as stated in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010.
Conducted mainly through mail, the CHNA is a comprehensive review of health data and community input on health issues relevant to communities served by Methodist Hospitals. The assessment is not intended as a complete analysis of any one issue, but rather as data that helps identify priorities.
The survey reflects 373 responses, including 97, or 26 percent, from Gary. The hospital gathered input from people representing broad interests of the overall community, including those persons with specialized knowledge of public health or knowledge of the communities Methodist serves.
One thing survey findings reflect is that while people in Gary and elsewhere in Lake County share similar health concerns, they differ in the level of importance placed on those concerns.
Health services rated "very important" by Gary residents include food pantries, job training, free or emergency childcare, mental health counseling and services for women, infants and children. "Very important" health issues in other parts of Lake County include physical activity, substance abuse prevention and treatment, aging and older adult services, and walking trails and other outside spaces.
Regarding overall life satisfaction, 28 percent of Gary residents strongly agreed they are satisfied with life, compared to 45 percent of residents elsewhere in Lake County.
Regarding those who needed but could not afford medical services in the past year, 22% of Gary respondents could not see a medical provider, compared to 20% of others in Lake County. Thirty percent of Gary respondents could not fill a prescription; 19% of others in Lake County faced the same problem. Twenty-six percent of Gary respondents did not have transportation for a health purpose or appointment, compared to 11% of those outside Gary.
Under social determinants, 59% of those in Gary said they feel safe where they live; 80% of those outside Gary said they feel safe.
Social determinants are the economic and social conditions that influence individual and group differences in healthcare status.
Dr. Fedi Alzeidan, president of the medical staff at Methodist Hospitals, cited transportation challenges for people to either make medical appointments or travel to stores for medications or healthy groceries.
Maria Turpin, a state navigator for Medicaid, pointed to issues in the Hispanic community, including joblessness or having multiple jobs, leaving no time to cook healthy meals.
Allyson Vaulx, director of development for Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, cited a need to focus on access to quality foods. During 2019, she said, the food bank distributed 6.1 million pounds of food. According to its website, the nonprofit agency works with more than 100 food pantries and soup kitchens in Lake and Porter counties.
During breakout sessions on food access and affordability, council members provided additional for Methodist as it develops a tactical plan for the next several years.
Group suggestions included the following:
• meeting people where they are in providing healthy options
• offering cooking classes in schools as part of the curriculum
• partnering with businesses such as Whole Foods or Trader Joes in providing healthy options
• doing things together at home as a family
• exposing people to healthy foods
• increasing the number of grocery stores in communities
• promoting nutrition at an early age
• teaching gardening and food preservation
• educating on dietary needs
• community involvement
• holding merchants accountable, to assist in providing food
• taking a dual-generational approach to education about healthy foods
• holding events to promote healthy behaviors
“We want to create a plan where children can become healthy adults,” Dillard said. “We need people to be resources, not just providers, so we can all do what we do well, and do it together.”
Franciscan Health and Community Healthcare System conducted similar surveys for the communities they serve.
Results of the Methodist Hospitals’ CHNA survey are available online at www.methodisthospitals.org.
Take a hike ... and explore the great outdoors in the Region
LAKE COUNTY TRAILS
Buckley Homestead
The Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway (aka the C&O Trail)
Length: 1.9 miles
Trail Access: Broadway and Taft Street, Merrillville
Surface: asphalt
Deep River County Park
Erie Lackawanna Trail
Green Link Trail
Gibson Woods Nature Preserve
Hobart Prairie Grove Trail
Homestead Village and Homestead Acres
Length: 2 miles total
Trail Access: 10250 Olcott Ave. or 9921 Olcott Ave., St. John
Surface: paved
Hoosier Prairie Nature Preserve
Lake Etta
Lake George Trail (Wolf Lake)
Length: 3.1 miles
Trail Access: North end of Forsythe Park, Hammond; 119th Street, Whiting
Surface: asphalt
Lake Hills Park
Lemon Lake
Little Calumet River Levee Trail
Length: 6 miles
Trail Access: West head is Calumet Avenue, Munster. East head is Martin Luther King Drive, Gary
Surface: asphalt
Marquette Trail
Length: 2.1 miles
Trail Access: East Lot 540 North County Line Road, Gary
Surface: paved
Marquette Drive and Oak Avenue Trail
Length: 1.3 miles
Trail access: Marquette Drive and Oak Avenue, Gary
Surface: paved
Miller Woods
Monon Trail
Oak Ridge Prairie
Oak Savannah Trail
Pennsy Greenway
St. John Trail
Length: 2.5 miles
Trail access: Olcott Ave. and White Oak, St. John
Surface: asphalt
Stoney Run County Park
Three Rivers
Length: 1.5 miles
Trail access: 2800 Colorado St., Lake Station
Surface: asphalt
Timberlane Park Trail
Length: .125 miles
Trail access: 11825 W. 90th Place, St. John
Surface: paved
Veterans Memorial Bikeway
Length: 8.3 miles
Trail Access: Ind. 231, Crown Point
Surface: paved
West Beach Trail
Whihala Beachside Trail
Wicker Memorial Park
LAPORTE COUNTY TRAILS
Ambler Flatwoods Trails
Length: Three trails totaling 5 miles
Trail Access: Meer Road and County Road 900 North, Michigan City
Surface: natural
Brincka Cross Gardens
Creek Ridge County Park Trails
Length: Four trails totaling 1.35 mile
Trail Access: 7943 W. 400 N., Michigan City
Surface: natural
Heron Rookery Trail
Lincoln Memorial Trails
Length: Three trails totaling 1.5 miles
Trail Access: 10335 W. 350 S., Westville
Surface: natural
Luhr County Park Trails
Length: Four trails totaling 1.7 mile
Trail Access: 3178 S. County Road 150W, LaPorte
Surface: paved
Pinhook Trail
Red Mill County Park
Length: Three trails totaling 1.05 miles
Trail Access: 0185 S. Holmesville Road, LaPorte
Surface: paved
PORTER COUNTY TRAILS
Bailly/Chellberg Trail
Calumet Dunes Trail
Calumet Trail
Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve
Cowles Bog Trail
Dunes Kankakee Bike Trail
Dune Ridge Trail
Glenwood Dunes Trail
Great Marsh Trail
Iron Horse Heritage Trail
Length: 5 miles
Trail Access: Ind. 149, ¾ miles south of U.S. 20, Portage
Surface: natural
Indiana State Dunes Park
Lakewood Link Trail (within Rogers Lakewood Park)
Length: 2 miles
Trail Access: 5320 N. Meridian Road, Valparaiso
Surface: paved
Little Calumet River Trail
Outback Trail
Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Trail
Porter Brickyard Trail
Length: 3.5 Miles
Trail Access: North lot, 1184 N. Mineral Springs Road, Dune Acres
Surface: paved