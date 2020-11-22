Methodist Hospitals honors staff with employee awards

Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville and Gary honored 244 of its employees for reaching milestones of between five and 40 years of service last year.

There was no employee awards banquet at Methodist Hospitals this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but employees who reached longevity milestones still got thank-you letters, pins, and booklets.

“Our annual service awards are a cherished tradition because our most important asset is our people," Methodist Hospitals President and CEO Matt Doyle said.

Six employees got special honors from the health care system.

Transitional Care Nurse Sandra Pierce-Bardwell was named Humanitarian of the Year for making an impact on the lives of people in the Northwest Indiana communities Methodist serves. Registered Nurse Amanda Hildebrandt was named Safety Star of the Year for "major contribution to improving safety for our patients and staff by reducing errors and harm."

Registered Nurse Nancy Scott was honored as Methodist Hospitals' Employee of the Year for "outstanding contributions, exceptional accomplishments and behavior that exemplified Methodist's model of care and conduct."