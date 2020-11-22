 Skip to main content
Methodist Hospitals honors staff with employee awards
Methodist Hospitals honors staff with employee awards

Methodist Hospitals honors staff with employee awards

Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville is shown.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville and Gary honored 244 of its employees for reaching milestones of between five and 40 years of service last year.

There was no employee awards banquet at Methodist Hospitals this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but employees who reached longevity milestones still got thank-you letters, pins, and booklets. 

“Our annual service awards are a cherished tradition because our most important asset is our people," Methodist Hospitals President and CEO Matt Doyle said.

Six employees got special honors from the health care system.

Transitional Care Nurse Sandra Pierce-Bardwell was named Humanitarian of the Year for making an impact on the lives of people in the Northwest Indiana communities Methodist serves. Registered Nurse Amanda Hildebrandt was named Safety Star of the Year for "major contribution to improving safety for our patients and staff by reducing errors and harm."

Registered Nurse Nancy Scott was honored as Methodist Hospitals' Employee of the Year for "outstanding contributions, exceptional accomplishments and behavior that exemplified Methodist's model of care and conduct."

Pat Dawes, the director of IT financial applications and Penny Holsclaw, the manager of employee health and wellness, were co-recipients of Methodist's Leader of the Year Award

"The Leader of the Year Award recognizes a supervisor, manager or director who is judged by their peers to embody the values, mission, vision and Model of Care and Conduct of Methodist Hospitals, including our I-Care Values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence," Methodist Hospitals said in a press release.

Nurses: The heart of health care

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Methodist Hospitals supply chain director enshrined in Health Care Supply Chain Hall of Fame
Methodist Hospitals supply chain director enshrined in Health Care Supply Chain Hall of Fame

  • Updated

Jack Anderson was one of just eight supply chain professionals nationally in 2020 to be enshrined in the Bellwether League's Health Care Supply Chain Hall of Fame. The Bellwether League, which honors leaders in the healthcare supply chain across the nation, reserves the lofty hall of fame distinction for "individuals regarded as innovators, pioneers and visionaries for their industry contributions and performance."

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

