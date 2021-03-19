Methodist Hospitals names a new assistant vice president of patient care services

Methodist Hospitals has named a new assistant vice president of patient care services.
The health care system, with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, appointed Raquel Prendkowski to help administer patient care services at its Northlake Campus at 600 Grant St. in downtown Gary.
Prendkowski is a registered nurse with a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of St. Francis in Joliet and a Master of Business Administration from Aurora University in Aurora.
"Raquel comes to Methodist with more than 15 years of management experience and most recently served as executive director/assistant chief nursing officer at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release. "Her career has also included such positions as system director for the Emergency Department, emergency preparedness coordinator and pediatric department manager."
Methodist Hospitals employs more than 2,500 people and more than 460 physicians at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, Methodist Midlake Campus in Gary, and Methodist Southlake Hospital in Merrillville. The health care system, which also operates physician offices and immediate care centers in Highland, Griffith, Schererville and Crown Point, estimates it contributed more than $108 million to the community last year, including by providing $42.7 million in uncompensated care.
Its Northlake Hospital includes an emergency room, a diabetes center and a full range of diagnostic services.