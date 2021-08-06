Methodist Hospitals names a new Chief Financial Officer

Methodist Hospitals has named a new chief financial officer.

The health care system, which operates hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, appointed Lauren Trumbo as CFO and vice president of finance.

She most recently served as CFO for Community Healthcare System’s St. Catherine Hospital, a role she had held since 2016. Trumbo also is familiar with the clinical side of health care operations, having served as a certified nurse assistant at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Miller’s Merry Manor in Portage.

She also has given back to the community.

"Lauren has long been active in community service and currently serves as board president for both Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana and Northshore Health Centers," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release. "Lauren’s community service also includes an advisory capacity with the Merrillville-based Nurse-Family Partnership, and she was responsible for the creation of a financial literacy program series for residents of East Chicago."

In her role as CFO, she will oversee the finances of the health care system with three hospital campuses with 534 inpatient beds and more than 187,000 patient encounters last year. Methodist Hospitals employs an estimated 2,148 workers as well as 556 physicians.

