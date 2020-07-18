Methodist Hospitals names new CEO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Methodist Hospitals named a new president and CEO after previous CEO Ray Grady retired.

The nonprofit health care system, which operates hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, selected Matt Doyle to be its new president and CEO.

“As the son of a nurse, I have had a life-long respect for people who devote their lives to caring for others, and I am proud to be able to continue to serve the communities of Northwest Indiana," Doyle said.

Doyle first joined Methodist Hospitals in 2007 as a corporate controller and was named vice president and Chief Financial Officer in 2011. He went on to serve as CFO at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago, but he returned to Methodist in October of last year as senior vice president and CFO.

“We are pleased that Matt has accepted the position of president and CEO," Methodist Hospitals Board Chair Robert E. Johnson III said. "The board has admired his leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic, and we have tremendous confidence in his ability to navigate Methodist Hospitals through this crisis and to successfully move the organization forward.”