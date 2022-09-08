 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Methodist Hospitals names new director of Women’s and Children’s Services

  • 0
Methodist Hospitals names new director of Women’s and Children’s Services

Susan Marcek

 Joseph S. Pete

Methodist Hospitals has named a new director of Women’s and Children’s Services.

The health care provider, one of the largest in Northwest Indiana, selected Susan Marcek to direct its Women’s and Children’s Services.

Marcek has more than 35 years of nursing experience at Advocate Christ Medical Center, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She most recently served as manager of Women's and Children's Services at Franciscan Health Hammond and Dyer.

In that role, she oversaw Labor and Delivery, the Newborn Nursery, Post-Partum, Neonatal ICU and the Pregnancy Assistance Program.

She earned a bachelor of science in nursing and master of science and health administration from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne.

Marcek has served as a nursing professor at Northwestern College, Everest College and the University of St. Francis. She also is a motivational and educational speaker on women’s health topics.

People are also reading…

She belongs to the Indiana Association of Nurse Executives, the American Nurses Association and the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Influential Women Awards winners to be named

Influential Women Awards winners to be named

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, a group dedicated to the professional advancement of women in the Region, will soon give out its annual awards recognizing leading women in business in Northwest Indiana.

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts