Methodist Hospitals names new director of Women’s and Children’s Services

Methodist Hospitals has named a new director of Women’s and Children’s Services.

The health care provider, one of the largest in Northwest Indiana, selected Susan Marcek to direct its Women’s and Children’s Services.

Marcek has more than 35 years of nursing experience at Advocate Christ Medical Center, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She most recently served as manager of Women's and Children's Services at Franciscan Health Hammond and Dyer.

In that role, she oversaw Labor and Delivery, the Newborn Nursery, Post-Partum, Neonatal ICU and the Pregnancy Assistance Program.

She earned a bachelor of science in nursing and master of science and health administration from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne.

Marcek has served as a nursing professor at Northwestern College, Everest College and the University of St. Francis. She also is a motivational and educational speaker on women’s health topics.

She belongs to the Indiana Association of Nurse Executives, the American Nurses Association and the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.