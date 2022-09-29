Methodist Hospitals names new patient care services assistant vice president

Methodist Hospitals announced the appointment of a new assistant vice president of patient care services this week.

The health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville appointed Frank Bradtke to the role at its Northlake Campus on Grant Street in downtown Gary.

Bradtke has more than 30 years of experience in the field of nursing leadership. He holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Indiana University Northwest, a master of science in administration from the University of Notre Dame and a doctor of nursing practice-leadership degree from Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing.

Over the course of his career, Bradtke has held leadership positions at Chicago Family Health Center, Advocate Trinity Hospital and Ingalls Memorial Hospitals.

Most recently, he has served as chief nursing officer and chief clinical officer at Vibra Hospital of Northwest Indiana.

"Frank’s areas of expertise include patient experience, the integration of technology in clinical care, nurse engagement and professional development, nursing operations and physician relations," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release.