 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Methodist Hospitals names new patient care services assistant vice president

  • 0
Methodist Hospitals names new patient care services assistant vice president

Frank Bradtke

 Joseph S. Pete

Methodist Hospitals announced the appointment of a new assistant vice president of patient care services this week.

The health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville appointed Frank Bradtke to the role at its Northlake Campus on Grant Street in downtown Gary.

Bradtke has more than 30 years of experience in the field of nursing leadership. He holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Indiana University Northwest, a master of science in administration from the University of Notre Dame and a doctor of nursing practice-leadership degree from Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing.

Over the course of his career, Bradtke has held leadership positions at Chicago Family Health Center, Advocate Trinity Hospital and Ingalls Memorial Hospitals.

Most recently, he has served as chief nursing officer and chief clinical officer at Vibra Hospital of Northwest Indiana. 

People are also reading…

"Frank’s areas of expertise include patient experience, the integration of technology in clinical care, nurse engagement and professional development, nursing operations and physician relations," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want more financial education

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts