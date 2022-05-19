Methodist Hospitals recognizes staff with employee awards

Methodist Hospitals recently named its annual Employee Award winners.

The health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville gave its annual Humanitarian, Leader, Employee and Safety Star of the Year awards to employees who went above the call of duty to provide compassionate care to the community over the past year. Methodists Hospitals recognized those who excelled at delivering high-quality healthcare to those in need in Northwest Indiana.

“These award winners truly demonstrate the ‘One Methodist’ spirit, and we thank them for their exceptional performance and dedication to our community”, said Matthew Doyle, president and CEO of Methodist Hospitals.

Oncology Institute Social Worker Cynthia Spencer was named Humanitarian of the Year, an award that honors those who make a difference in the world and impact the lives of people in the community.

Patient Care Services Assistant Vice President Julie Kerns was named Leader of the Year. It's a distinction that recognizes a leader "judged by their peers to embody the values, mission, vision and Model of Care and Conduct of Methodist Hospitals, including our I-Care Values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence."

Health Unit Partner Lynette Andrews was named Employee of the Year for her contributions and embodying the Methodist Model of Care and Conduct.

Food Services Associate Tracy Patterson was honored as Safety Star of the Year for working to improve safety, reduce errors and minimize the chance of harm.

