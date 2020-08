Methodist Hospitals supply chain director enshrined in Health Care Supply Chain Hall of Fame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Methodist Hospitals Supply Chain Director Jack Anderson is now a hall of famer.

Anderson was one of eight supply chain professionals nationally in 2020 to be enshrined in the Bellwether League’s Health Care Supply Chain Hall of Fame. The Bellwether League, which honors leaders in the health care supply chain across the nation, reserves the hall of fame distinction for "individuals regarded as innovators, pioneers and visionaries for their industry contributions and performance."

Anderson has worked in the industry for 40 years, making purchasing decisions for more than 150 health care providers across the world. He is credited with being one of the first to implement a surgical case cart system and automotive replenishment system.

He was also recognized for overseeing resource and product standardization, operations improvement processes and materials management information systems.

“Since joining Methodist in 2019, Jack has made a number of important contributions to the financial stewardship and operational effectiveness of our hospitals, and we are happy to see him receive this recognition by his peers,” said Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals president and CEO.