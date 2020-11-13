 Skip to main content
Methodist Hospitals treating heart arrhythmias with new technology
Methodist Hospitals treating heart arrhythmias with new technology

Methodist Hospitals treating heart arrhythmias with new technology

Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Methodist Hospitals' Heart Rhythm Center at its Southlake Campus in Merrillville acquired new technology to treat complex heart arrhythmias that it says it's the first in Northwest Indiana to use.

The hospitals in Merrillville and downtown Gary have obtained Biosense Webster Inc.’s CARTO 3 System Version 7 and the CARTO PRIME Mapping Module that maps out the heart in three dimensions. Methodist Hospitals said the new technology offers significant improvements in mapping that reduces ablation times, resulting in safer and more efficient procedures.

“This technology has a full package of EP mapping solutions to help get clear and accurate visualizations of almost every type of complex arrhythmia,” said Dr. Kamran Aslam, medical director of the Methodist Hospitals Heart Rhythm Center. “It offers significant improvements in mapping capabilities that make this a transformative step in technology.”

The technology treats cardiac arrhythmias in which the heart beats too fast, too slow or irregularly, increasing risks of stroke and heart failure. The condition causes an estimated 300,000 deaths worldwide a year.

High mapping capabilities lead to more economical catheter ablation procedures that require less anesthesia, potentially cutting down on nursing and facility times

“Methodist Hospitals is committed to investing in technology that best supports our skilled physicians and that can help improve outcomes for our patients,” Methodist Hospitals President and CEO Matt Doyle said.

