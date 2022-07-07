Methodist Hospitals using robotics to detect lung cancer

Methodist Hospitals in Northwest Indiana have begun using a new robotic bronchoscopy to make lung cancer diagnoses.

The health care system, with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, has been using Auris Health’s Monarch Platform to detect lung nodules earlier and more accurately.

Franciscan Health began using the system earlier this year, and Community Health System last year.

The platform uses robotics, software, data science and endoscopy to view inside the lungs and gather tissue samples for biopsies. It's billed as one of the latest advances in the fight against lung cancer.

"Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages. Because the Monarch Platform provides improved reach, vision and control for bronchoscopic procedures, it holds potential to help us to make a diagnosis earlier,” said Vincent Sevier, Methodist Hospitals senior vice president and chief medical officer. “We are excited about the promise of this technology to offer a more hopeful future for our patients with lung cancer.”

Most people diagnosed with lung cancer die, often because it is not found until it has reached an advanced stage. Many diagnostic platforms are limited in accuracy, resulting in false positives or negatives. They also can be unsafe, causing side effects like hemorrhages or collapsed lungs.

Doctors using the Monarch Platform uses a video game controller-like interface to guide the robotic endoscope to the lungs. They get continuous bronchoscope vision during the surgical procedure that's based on live camera footage and 3-D models of the patient's lungs.

“Methodist’s investment in this new diagnostic tool is another demonstration of our commitment to providing our patients access to the latest and most advanced technology,” said Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals president and CEO.