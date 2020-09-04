 Skip to main content
Methodist recognizes employee milestones
Methodist recognizes employee milestones

STOCK_Methodist Merrillville

Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Methodist Hospitals recently honored 244 employees with awards recognizing years of service in five-year increments, ranging from five to 40 years. 

The awards recognized milestones reached in 2019. Normally, they would be presented at a March banquet, but this year's was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our annual Service Awards are a cherished tradition because our most important asset is our people,” Methodist Hospitals President & CEO Matt Doyle said.

Employees celebrating milestones of 5 to 35 years received a thank-you letter, pin and booklet with gift options in the mail at their homes. Six employees, who had reached 40-year milestones, were recognized at a special, socially distanced meeting of hospital leadership, conducted partly via Zoom.

At the meeting, several other awards were also given: 

• Humanitarian of the Year, recognizing an employee who has made a great impact on the lives of people in the communities Methodist serves: Sandra Pierce-Bardwell, transitional care nurse.

• Safety Star of the Year, recognizing an employee who has made a major contribution to improving safety of patients and staff by reducing errors and harm: Amanda Hildebrandt, registered nurse, Southlake Campus ICU.

• Employee of the Year, recognizing an employee for outstanding contributions, exceptional accomplishments and behavior that exemplified the Model of Care and Conduct: Nancy Scott, registered nurse, Infection Control.

• Leader of the Year, recognizing a supervisor, manager or director who is judged by their peers to embody the values, mission, vision and Model of Care and Conduct of Methodist Hospitals: Pat Dawes, director, IT Financial Applications, and Penny Holsclaw, manager, Employee Health and Wellness.

