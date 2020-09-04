Methodist recognizes employee milestones

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Methodist Hospitals recently honored 244 employees with awards recognizing years of service in five-year increments, ranging from five to 40 years.

The awards recognized milestones reached in 2019. Normally, they would be presented at a March banquet, but this year's was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our annual Service Awards are a cherished tradition because our most important asset is our people,” Methodist Hospitals President & CEO Matt Doyle said.

Employees celebrating milestones of 5 to 35 years received a thank-you letter, pin and booklet with gift options in the mail at their homes. Six employees, who had reached 40-year milestones, were recognized at a special, socially distanced meeting of hospital leadership, conducted partly via Zoom.

At the meeting, several other awards were also given:

• Humanitarian of the Year, recognizing an employee who has made a great impact on the lives of people in the communities Methodist serves: Sandra Pierce-Bardwell, transitional care nurse.

• Safety Star of the Year, recognizing an employee who has made a major contribution to improving safety of patients and staff by reducing errors and harm: Amanda Hildebrandt, registered nurse, Southlake Campus ICU.