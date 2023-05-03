The 2023 construction season on the Metra commuter railroad began a month ago and includes a variety of projects on its Electric Line serving the south suburbs and shared with the South Shore Line into the city.

Projects undertaken by Metra and its railroad and municipal partners are focused on its stations and will continue through the fall, the railroad said this week.

Metra said $119.5 million — nearly a quarter of its annual capital spending — will go toward rebuilding and renewing station facilities as part of a five-year plan that includes improvement projects for about 20% of Metra’s stations, now numbering 242 but growing to 244 soon.

“Clean, modern, and accessible passenger facilities are an integral part of a good customer experience and create a welcoming gateway to a community,” said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski in the railroad's announcement of the construction program. “For that reason, our capital plans over the next several years are focused on investments in stations across the Metra system.”

Projects on the Electric Line are part of the Metra Electric Community Initiative, a multiyear plan to improve 13 stations, the railroad said. Work is continuing this year at the 147th Street Station and scheduled to start at the Homewood, 95th, 79th, 87th, 103rd and Millennium (South Water entrance) stations. Plans are to renew station facilities and focus on accessibility features, such as elevators, Metra said.

Metra is also planning to replace the existing wooden platforms at the 83rd Street and 67th Street stations and the stairs and retaining walls at 27th Street. Major station projects are also being planned in 2024 for the Van Buren, 59th-60th St./University of Chicago, 111th Street/Pullman and Harvey stations.

Work will also be done on track and signal systems, with replacement of nearly 210,000 ties, at least 7,500 feet of rail, and 24 crossings in 2023, according to Metra.

"We also plan two separate projects to test new technologies that monitor the performance of safety equipment at rail crossings, with the goal of using that data to proactively identify maintenance needs," Metra said in the program announcement.

Specific projects on the Metra Electric Line, all in Chicago unless otherwise noted, are:

Station improvements

• 147th Street/Sibley in Harvey, ongoing work to rehabilitate station

• Homewood station, rehabilitation of facilities and access tunnel

• Millennium Station South Water Street, rehabilitation of the station facilities and access points

• 79th Street, Chatham, rehabilitation of station and platforms

• 87th Street, Woodruff, rehabilitation of station and platforms

• 95th Street, Chicago State University, rehabilitation of station and platforms

• 103rd Street, Rosemoor Station, rehabilitation of station and platforms

• 83rd Street, platform replacement

• 67th Street, platform replacement

• 27th Street, stair and retaining wall repairs

Crossing replacements

• 78th Street (South Chicago Branch)

• Jeffrey Boulevard (South Chicago Branch)

• Stewart Avenue (Blue Island Branch)

• Wallace Avenue (Blue Island Branch)

Track projects

• Replacement of 38,000 ties between Adams Street and 111th Street

• Replacement of 900 ties between Randolph Street and 11th Place in Chicago

• Replacement of 2,000 feet of rail to fix worn curves at the north end of McCormick Place

Bridges

• Ongoing project to repair bridge columns

Signal/communications

• Install remote monitoring system at 14 grade crossings along the South Chicago Branch to detect anomalies and repair critical safety devices

Metra said that most work will be performed during off-peak hours and on weekends, and that it will make schedule adjustments to accommodate construction as needed. The construction schedules will be posted on its website, metra.com.

