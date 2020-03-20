Metra reducing train service due to reduced ridership amid coronavirus pandemic

Metra will begin operating an alternate weekday schedule on Monday to adjust to the reduced number of riders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The alternate schedules, which can be viewed on metrarail.com, represent about half of Metra’s normal weekday service. The schedule includes changes for every line except the Heritage Corridor, which will operate its normal schedule.

“This is an unprecedented situation. We are attempting to do our best to provide service for those who still need public transportation and match service with demand,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

The commuter rail service will operate its normal weekend schedules this weekend.

The railroad said it will maintain the number of cars on trains when possible, to allow for social distancing. The reduced schedules will remain in effect until health officials deem the crisis has passed or ridership begins to return to normal. Metra said it may further reduce service to meet the ridership demands.