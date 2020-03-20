You are the owner of this article.
Metra reducing train service due to reduced ridership amid coronavirus pandemic
Metra reducing train service due to reduced ridership amid coronavirus pandemic

Orland Park Metra station

An outbound train arrives at the Orland Park 143rd Street Metra station in Orland Park.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Metra will begin operating an alternate weekday schedule on Monday to adjust to the reduced number of riders due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The alternate schedules, which can be viewed on metrarail.com, represent about half of Metra’s normal weekday service. The schedule includes changes for every line except the Heritage Corridor, which will operate its normal schedule.

“This is an unprecedented situation. We are attempting to do our best to provide service for those who still need public transportation and match service with demand,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.

The commuter rail service will operate its normal weekend schedules this weekend.

The railroad said it will maintain the number of cars on trains when possible, to allow for social distancing. The reduced schedules will remain in effect until health officials deem the crisis has passed or ridership begins to return to normal. Metra said it may further reduce service to meet the ridership demands.

Metra reported "a severe drop in ridership late last week" and said the decline has continued this week, particularly after many businesses switched to work-from-home and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered the closing of schools statewide and banned large gatherings in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Metra said it will give ample warning if further schedule changes are needed. Meanwhile, it is encouraging riders to use the Ventra app for tickets, in order to reduce interaction with conductors. The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play.

The reduction in service will also give Metra a greater opportunity to clean its cars, concentrating on disinfecting high-touch areas such as handrails, door handles and seats, because we will need fewer trainsets for service.

“We never take a reduction in service lightly, but we are using this as an opportunity to provide passengers with even safer conditions,” Derwinski said. “It is our intent to continue to provide train service unless instructed not to do so.”

Metra is bringing on extra crews on weekends to do additional cleaning and disinfecting of trains and downtown stations.

For more information, visit metrarail.com.

South Shore Line

The South Shore Line, which yesterday announced schedule modifications due to the coronavirus, has now canceled the Kids Ride Free spring break promotion that was scheduled for March 21 through April 6.

“At South Shore Line, the safety of our passengers and employees is always our top priority. While we are facing this global pandemic, we are doing everything we can to provide transportation for those who need the train, while also keeping enough room in each car so that riders can practice social distancing. Many riders who are not working from home are still counting on us to get to their jobs or medical appointments, but we are doing our part to minimize leisure riding,” said Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation.

For more information, visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the South Shore app available for iPhone and Android.

