Meyers Glaros Group, one of the largest employee benefit and insurance providers in the Region, plans to move to a new headquarters in Merrillville after merging with Regnier Insurance Services of Highland.
Company president Jeff Meyers said the company is renovating a 16,000-square-foot building at 8605 Broadway it purchased for an undisclosed sum that's large enough to accommodate the staff of both firms. Meyer Glaros is investing $290,000 in renovations like new windows, masonry improvements and landscaping after getting incentives from the Merrillville Redevelopment Commission.
“We’re creating a fresh modern workspace, bringing 25 employees’ jobs to Merrillville,” Meyers said. “The town has been wonderful to work with, and their rebate and facade program is not only helping us to renovate the building, but also to contribute to the revitalization of Merrillville.”
Meyers Glaros Group plans to move into the new headquarters by September. It will occupy about 9,000 square feet and lease out 7,000 square feet of the space. It's building out a gym for employees to stay fit and active and a cafe that can seat 35 to 40 people.
The firm will let nonprofits hold meetings and small events with up to 40 to 50 people in the cafe.
“This is a way for us to give back to the community,” Meyers said.
The company, which has roots tracing back to 1916, provides employee benefits, business insurance and personal home and auto insurance to customers across the Calumet Region.