The Meyers Glaros Group of Schererville, a one-stop shop for insurance and employee benefits, will merge with Regnier Insurance Services of Highland, bringing together two family-owned companies that have served Northwest Indiana for more than a century.
Regnier dates backs to 1916, while a predecessor of the Meyers Glaros Group — itself created in a merger between two family-owned firms in 2014 — was established in 1931. The financial terms of their merger were not disclosed.
“Our companies both provide employee benefit services as well as commercial and personal insurance services,” Meyers Glaros Group President Jeff Meyers said. “The merging of our two long-standing, family-owned businesses create a stronger company with more market access that will result in a better experience for all of our clients.”
Regnier President Pat Conley, who has owned the company since 2011, said the deal positions the combined company for growth.
“The professionals at Meyers Glaros Group have many years of experience with forward-thinking ideas to move into the future,” he said. “This merger means we will be able to provide our clients with a better customer service experience due to increased resources and technology.”
Meyers Glaros was formed in 2014 when Dyer-based Employer Benefit Systems, owned by Will Glaros and his son Matt Glaros, joined forces with Schererville-based HIA Insurance, which was started out as the Hammond Insurance Agency in 1931 and was owned by Larry Meyers and his son Jeff Meyers. Employer Benefit Systems was the largest locally owned employee benefits firm in Northwest Indiana, serving more than 120 clients in six states.
Regnier was founded by Walter J. Riley as the Riley Company in 1916, and it relocated to Highland in 1972. It's been a fixture of downtown Highland at 2706 Highway Ave. since 1976. The company provides business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits, bonding and risk management services for industries like construction and wholesaling.