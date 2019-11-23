Meyers Glaros Group, which provides employee benefits, business insurance and personal home and auto insurance, recently opened its new headquarters at 8605 Broadway in Merrillville.
The company did about $300,000 in exterior renovations to the building, which was formerly the law office of Bowman, Heintz, Boscia & Vician. Meyers Glaros is occupying about 9,000 square feet of the 15,000-square-foot office building, which it extensively renovated after it had only been "lightly used" in the last few years.
“The town has been wonderful to work with, and their rebate and façade program has not only helped us to renovate the building, but also to contribute to the revitalization of Merrillville,” Meyers Glaros Group President Jeff Myers said. "We're excited to be part of the Merrillville community."
The Merrillville Redevelopment Commission's rebate and facade grant will offset part of the cost of improvements that include new windows, masonry upgrades and landscaping.
The newly refurbished office includes a gym, about 6,000 square feet of office space available for rent, and a large cafe that will be opened up to Northwest Indiana non-profits for meetings and small events.
“This is a way for us to give back to the community,” Myers said.
Meyers Glaros, which dates to 1931, merged with Regnier Insurance Services of Highland earlier this year. It closed Regnier's Highland office and its own Schererville office to consolidate under one roof in Merrillville, where it employs 25 people.
"This is centrally located in Northwest Indiana and between Indianapolis and Chicagoland, where we have a lot of clients," he said. "We're nationwide but with a focus on the Midwest. We have clients all over the country, but a majority are in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio."
Chief Strategy Officer Matt Glaros said the company has been growing because of the complexity of the current-day health insurance market. The firm helps its clients navigate the health insurance market, as well as property and casualty insurance.
"We're a one-stop-shop for all their businesses needs," he said. "The easy way to express it is that we want to bring small employers the same insurance the large employers have. A lot of the larger insurers in Chicago skip over Northwest Indiana."
Any nonprofits interested in using the cafe should call 219-865-6447 and ask for Jeff or Tara.
For more information, visit meyersglaros.com.