U.S. Steel named PPG Chairman and CEO Michael McGarry to its board of directors.
Since September 2015, McGarry has run PPG Industries, a Pittsburgh-based Fortune 500 company that sells paints, coatings and specialty materials in 70 countries around the world, pulling in $15.37 billion last year, making it the second-largest coatings company in the world by revenue.
His resume includes extensive executive experience.
"McGarry joined PPG in 1981 as an engineer at the company’s Lake Charles, Louisiana, chemicals complex," U.S. Steel said in a news release. "He then progressed through various management roles, ascending to General Manager of Fine Chemicals in 2000. In 2004, he was named Vice President, Chlor-Alkali and Derivatives. He then relocated to PPG’s European headquarters in Rolle, Switzerland, as Vice President, Coatings, Europe, and managing director, PPG Europe, in 2006. McGarry returned to the U.S. as Senior Vice President of the Commodity Chemicals reporting segment in 2008, and he was elected Executive Vice President in 2012 and Chief Operating Officer in 2014. McGarry became President in March 2015 before assuming his current role as Chairman and CEO."
McGarry is a former member of the board of directors of Axiall Corp., whose stock is also publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. He earned a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Texas and finished the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.
U.S. Steel is one of the largest industrial employers in Northwest and the founder of the city of Gary as a company town in 1906. Locally, the steelmaker operates the Gary Works steel mill, East Chicago Tin and the Midwest Plant in Portage.