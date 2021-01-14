 Skip to main content
Michigan-based Forum Health acquires Healing Arts Center in Valparaiso
alert urgent

Healing Arts Center in Valparaiso, which offers a variety of alternative health services, was acquired by Forum Health.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Healing Arts Center, a multidisciplinary, alternative medicine practice based in Valparaiso, was acquired by Flint, Michigan-based Forum Health for an undisclosed sum.

Forum Health has offices in Chicago, Wisconsin, Texas, South Carolina, Florida and Utah.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Healing Arts Center team to the Forum Health family. The clinic’s patient-focused mission for helping people overcome chronic conditions and lead healthier lives directly aligns with our philosophy. Healing Arts Center is dedicated to providing the highest level of care possible using Forum Health’s holistic and personalized medicine approach,” Forum Health CEO Phil Hagerman said.

Healing Arts Center, at  2307 LaPorte Ave. No. 10, specializes in alternative services such as acupuncture, naturopathy, massage, chiropractic, hypnotherapy, reflexology, homeopathy, hypnosis, reiki, clinical nutrition, ultraviolet blood irradiation, ozone therapy, chelation, craniosacral therapy and low-level laser therapy. The practice employs a team of health care providers, including a doctor, nutritionist and massage therapist.

“My team and I are excited to join the growing network of nationwide providers at Forum Health and to offer even more to our existing patients and community,” said Dr. Renee Kimberling, the founder and lead practitioner of Healing Arts Center.

Healing Arts Center treats conditions such as Lyme disease, Parkinson’s, dementia, ADD, autism, anxiety, depression and allergies, as well as helping patients achieve weight loss goals. Its Learning Center helps children with Down syndrome, autism and ADD. 

For more information, visit www.healingartsvalpo.com or www.forumhealth.com.

