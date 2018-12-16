Michigan City annexes 426 acres of land for economic development

Michigan City has annexed 426 acres of land near U.S. 20 and Interstate 94 in northwest LaPorte County to prepare it for future economic development.
Property owners Oehmstead Co., Green Acres, Pioneer Lumber, MHP 1, Illinois Indiana Development Co. and Cemetery Regents of the City of Michigan City, Indiana all asked to become part of the city to gain access to services like sewer and water, paving the way for new businesses to come in.
The city describes the land between Menke Road, I-94 and U.S. 20 as suitable for manufacturers or large warehouses, given its proximity to highways, rail and air transportation.
Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer said the city wants to make the property "attractive and ‘shovel ready’ for potential investors and developers.”
“This is big news for Michigan City as it opens up the area for future development, and it has taken quite a while to get to this point,” Meer said.
Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse touts the annexed land as “geographically perfect.”
“It’s all about the location,” Hulse said. “This is premium, large acreage available for sale for advanced manufacturing, logistical-type businesses in the Michigan City area.”
The annexation was part of a five-year-old EDCMC strategic action plan that identified areas for future growth.
“In the past, we might have had to turn prospective companies away from growth and expansion because we just weren’t ready with available land,” Hulse said. “But now, we can use this acreage to market our city as a place for employers to turn their dreams into realities.”