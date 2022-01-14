 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan City business owners and homeowners can apply for renovation grants
0 Comments
urgent

Michigan City business owners and homeowners can apply for renovation grants

  • 0
Michigan City business owners and homeowners can apply for renovation grants

A mural in downtown Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Urban Enterprise Zone business owners and homeowners can apply for grant funding to update, paint or otherwise improve their property this year.

The Economic Development Center Michigan City and the Michigan City Urban Enterprise Association are inviting property owners to apply for funding. 

Grant money can help pay for repairs and work to exteriors and interiors. Business owners can use the grants to help pay for building upgrades, signage, machinery or equipment. 

Any business within the Urban Enterprise Zone, which encompasses most of the city's north side, can qualify for up to 50% of $7,500 expenses.

Homeowners can get financial assistance with improvements to siding, roofing, fencing, painting or electrical systems. Residents who have lived in a single-family home in the Urban Enterprise Zone for at least three months can get a 100% match up to $5,000 for work such as exterior painting.

“The goal of this grant program is to enhance the UEZ areas by offering a helping hand to those who live and own businesses within this district,” said Gabriella Ratliff, economic development coordinator at the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City. “Helping these community members with repairs and improvement projects creates beautiful new spaces and boosts the vibrancy of our city.”

Any projects must be pre-approved by July 31, 2022. The work must be finished by Dec. 31.

Guidelines, including eligibility, can be found at www.emichigancity.com/267/Urban-Enterprise-Association.

For more information, call 219-873-1211 or email mcuea1984@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts