Michigan City business owners and homeowners can apply for renovation grants

Urban Enterprise Zone business owners and homeowners can apply for grant funding to update, paint or otherwise improve their property this year.

The Economic Development Center Michigan City and the Michigan City Urban Enterprise Association are inviting property owners to apply for funding.

Grant money can help pay for repairs and work to exteriors and interiors. Business owners can use the grants to help pay for building upgrades, signage, machinery or equipment.

Any business within the Urban Enterprise Zone, which encompasses most of the city's north side, can qualify for up to 50% of $7,500 expenses.

Homeowners can get financial assistance with improvements to siding, roofing, fencing, painting or electrical systems. Residents who have lived in a single-family home in the Urban Enterprise Zone for at least three months can get a 100% match up to $5,000 for work such as exterior painting.