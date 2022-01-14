Michigan City business owners and homeowners can apply for renovation grants

Urban Enterprise Zone business owners and homeowners can apply for grant funding to update, paint or otherwise improve their property this year.
The Economic Development Center Michigan City and the Michigan City Urban Enterprise Association are inviting property owners to apply for funding.
Grant money can help pay for repairs and work to exteriors and interiors. Business owners can use the grants to help pay for building upgrades, signage, machinery or equipment.
Any business within the Urban Enterprise Zone, which encompasses most of the city's north side, can qualify for up to 50% of $7,500 expenses.
Homeowners can get financial assistance with improvements to siding, roofing, fencing, painting or electrical systems. Residents who have lived in a single-family home in the Urban Enterprise Zone for at least three months can get a 100% match up to $5,000 for work such as exterior painting.
“The goal of this grant program is to enhance the UEZ areas by offering a helping hand to those who live and own businesses within this district,” said Gabriella Ratliff, economic development coordinator at the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City. “Helping these community members with repairs and improvement projects creates beautiful new spaces and boosts the vibrancy of our city.”
Any projects must be pre-approved by July 31, 2022. The work must be finished by Dec. 31.
Guidelines, including eligibility, can be found at www.emichigancity.com/267/Urban-Enterprise-Association.
For more information, call 219-873-1211 or email mcuea1984@gmail.com.
