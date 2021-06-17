Michigan City business owners complain of strict remodeling rules

Rickey Jackson said he has spent the last six years flipping houses in Michigan City. “I haven’t had any problems getting permits” in the past, he said. A building inspector even told him he was doing more than was required, and gave him ideas about how he could do things differently to save money.

“I buy the lowest end houses that you can think of,” he said.

Jackson said he could easily become a licensed electrician, but state law requires people licensed as plumbers to do extensive apprentice work before being licensed. He doesn’t want to become licensed, though, but to continue flipping houses.

At one time, Michigan City had 500 vacant houses, he said. The council is addressing the problem of affordable housing in the city, so flipping houses should be encouraged, Jackson said.

“If I wanted to be a licensed electrician, why would I bother” flipping houses, he said, when a licensed electrician could get rich doing other projects.

Volunteers would be affected, too, if they wanted to help on a community project to build or remodel a home for a person who can’t afford to pay for the work, Gross said.