A Michigan City cable designer and manufacturer has been granted a tax abatement by the City Council.
Sanlo, a subsidiary of the Canadian company Central Wire Industries, was approved for a tax abatement Tuesday. The company is planning to expand in Michigan City.
Mayor Ron Meer said the city's goal is to retain current companies in the city and the local jobs by pursuing business-friendly policies.
"This is a fast-growing company that will continue to create more jobs for our residents,” Meer said of Sanlo, which has increased its number of employees from 55 to 88 in the last three years and is investing over $800,000 in new and rebuilt equipment.
Since 1957, Sanlo has been supplying cable and assemblies for a wide range of commercial and OEM applications for industries including aerospace, construction, security, agriculture, office furniture and industrial supply.
Sanlo General Manager Luke Vandercar thanked the city for the tax abatement and the Michigan City Economic Development Corp. for its assitance.
"This will allow us to further invest in our employees and our facilities in the coming years," Vendercar said.