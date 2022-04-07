Michigan City Chamber honors businesses and community leaders

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce recently honored businesses and community leaders with awards at its annual member dinner in the Fremont Ballroom at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, and Spa.

The chamber honored people and businesses that make a difference in greater Michigan City's business community last year. The business group says it's been thriving as the city has experienced growth.

“The future of our community is bright, and the future of your chamber is bright," Chamber President Katie Eaton said. "50 new members added last year and an additional 19 so far this year, we have 380 members representing business in the Michigan City area. Your investment is appreciated, and it is helping us make an impact for our businesses and the greater Michigan City area.”

The chamber honored Jessica O’Brien with Michigan City Area Schools as Young Professional of the Year, Social Que BBQ & Catering and its owner Brealon Hervey as Small Business of the Year, Franciscan Health Michigan City as Large Business of the Year, Selah Brooks with Duneland Media as Chamber Ambassador of the Year and United Way of LaPorte County with the Community Impact Award.

“As a connector, we are committed to providing our members with resources, meaningful relationships, and networking opportunities. As our community grows, we are committed to providing valuable opportunities for personal and professional development and advocate for community development that enhances the quality of life in Michigan City," Eaton said. "We also stay committed to the promotion of our diverse community by celebrating the successes of our businesses, organizations, and talent. And my favorite part is our commitment to celebrating our members."

For more information, visit MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.