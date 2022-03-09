 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Michigan City Chamber names awards finalists

  • 0
Michigan City Chamber names awards finalists

Michigan City Chamber of Commerce

 John J. Watkins, The Times

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has named finalists for its inaugural awards, which will be presented at an upcoming swanky gala at the Blue Chip Casino.

The chamber has traditionally recognized its milestone members and the legacy businesses in the community at an annual membership dinner. But now it's also honoring companies and business people who made a difference in the community last year.

It will confer honors that include a Community Impact Award, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year. 

“As this being our first year soliciting nominations for these awards, we are thrilled with the number of entries received,” Michigan City Chamber of Commerce President Katie Eaton said. “I think it really shows how appreciative and supportive our members are of one another.”

This year's Community Impact Award finalists are HealthLinc Michigan City, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts and the United Way of La Porte County. The 2021 Small Business of the Year finalists are Harbor Country Adventures, Infinite Painting & Design and Social Que BBQ & Catering.

People are also reading…

Large Business of the Year finalists include Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa; Franciscan Health Michigan City, and Horizon Bank.

Cara Jones, Holly Martinez and Jessica O’Brien are up for the Young Professional of the Year Awards.

The winners will be honored at the annual business dinner at the Blue Chip Casino on March 25. It's open to chamber members, other businesses and the community at large.

People can register or become sponsors by emailing infor@mcachamber.com or calling 219-874-6221. For more information, visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts