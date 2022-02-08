Michigan City Chamber of Commerce elects new board

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce elected a new board to guide it in 2022.

Lori Tubbs, with McColly Bennet Commercial Advantage, and Greg Wilkerson, with Fiber Bond Corp., were elected to their first three-year terms.

This year's executive committee includes Jill Nygren of Franciscan Health Michigan City as chairwoman, Kim Giannetti of General Insurance Services as chairwoman-elect, Megan Applegate of Applegate & Co. as treasurer and Brenda Temple of Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa as secretary.

Last year's chairman, Bill Gertner with Horizon Bank, transitioned to the role of past-chairman for 2022.

“Bill has been a true leader over this last year,” Nygren said. “We are grateful for his dedication and commitment to assisting the chamber over the last year.”

Fellow members of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce nominated the directors, who were all elected unanimously.

Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, and Scott Newcomb, of Sullivan-Palatek, departed this year. Hulse served on the board for eight years and Newcomb three.

“I am grateful to all the directors who serve on our board,” Chamber President Katie Eaton said. “And I would like to extend a special thank you to our two outgoing directors who have given of their time.”

Board members who are staying on include Curt Cipares with Tonn & Blank; Paz Garcia with Sodexo; Kristina Jacobucci with Newby, Lewis, Kaminski and Jones; Julie Krause with Patrick’s Grille; Chad McKeever with Sullair; Sandra Smith with PNC Bank, and John Wall.

Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins with Michigan City Area Schools and Aco Sikoski with Ivy Tech also serve as ex-officio directors.

For more information, visit MichiganCityChamber.com.

