Michigan City Chamber of Commerce honors ambassador

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce recently recognized a member for helping to promote the chamber and the city's business community.
The chamber named Selah Brooks as Ambassador of the Quarter at its recent awards celebration. The honor recognizes a chamber member who regularly attends chamber events, refers business people for membership, and connects with current chamber members via calls, emails and meetings.
“I try to live my life by the acronym M.O.R.E.: Motivated, Optimistic, Resilient, Empathetic," he said. "I came up with this acronym at a vision board workshop hosted by the chamber and told myself in life if I want more, I must do more.”
Brooks is an account executive with the Dunelaned Media digital marketing agency and a graduate of LaPorte High School. He's credited with promoting the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce by welcoming new members, promoting chamber benefits, and helping boost the retention rate.
“We are happy to have Selah as an ambassador,” Chamber Membership Director and Ambassador Committee Staff Liason Danny Hogan said. “Selah is always willing to engage with all members without being asked. He is a true champion of the chamber and proudly serves the chamber with a smile.”
The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce offers networking, promotion and other business opportunities for companies of all sizes in Michigan City and greater LaPorte County.
For more information, visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com.
